Over 70% in Japan favor AI-assisted medical services

The findings were published in the annual white paper of the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare, which highlighted the need to improve efficiency and productivity through technology as Japan faces growing shortages of doctors, nurses and care workers. The report notes that the country's population aged 65 and older is expected to peak around 2040.

In an online survey, 72.4 percent of respondents said they supported or somewhat supported the use of AI to assist physicians with medical diagnoses. Meanwhile, 73.7 percent endorsed the use of robots to facilitate communication between caregivers and those receiving care.

Concerns over workforce shortages also remain high, with 74.5 percent of respondents expressing anxiety about staffing shortages in healthcare and 81.3 percent voicing similar concerns about the nursing care sector.

The survey was conducted in January and February among Japanese residents aged 20 to 74 and collected 3,000 valid responses.

To note, China–Kazakhstan International Symposium on AI in Healthcare and Medical Innovation took place this July. The symposium was organized by the NORXIN International Science and Technology Cooperation Center, Nazarbayev University School of Medicine, and the University Medical Center, with support from China's Embassy in Kazakhstan, Kazakhstan's Ministry of Healthcare, SK-Pharmacy, and other partners