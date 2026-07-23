China–Kazakhstan International Symposium on AI in Healthcare and Medical Innovation concludes successfully

The event brought together universities, hospitals, AI healthcare companies, research institutions, and industry representatives from China and Kazakhstan for keynote speeches, panel discussions, AI technology demonstrations, and partnership signings, promoting cooperation in AI-driven medical innovation.

Photo credit: NU School of Medicine

Opening remarks were delivered by Kazakhstan's Minister of Healthcare Mr. Ospanov, Nazarbayev University Vice President and School of Medicine Dean Prof. Huck, UMC Chairman Dr. Yuriy Pya, Peking University Cancer Hospital Yunnan Hospital President Prof. Zhang, Fudan University Institute for AI Innovation and Industry Vice Dean Prof. Han, and NORXIN International Science and Technology Cooperation Center CEO Mr. Liang.

The symposium featured discussions on AI healthcare strategies, digital transformation, intelligent diagnostics, international cooperation, and healthcare innovation. Sessions covered medical research, clinical applications, industry collaboration, and data security. Experts from Beijing, Shanghai, Guangdong, Sichuan, Yunnan, and Shaanxi shared their latest research and practical experience, while discussions with Kazakh counterparts focused on smart healthcare, technology transfer, and industrial cooperation.

Photo credit: NU School of Medicine

A technology exhibition showcased innovative AI healthcare solutions, including Guangxi Youqing Technology's AI Wukong Education Robot, which attracted interest for its potential applications in pediatric and primary healthcare.

Photo credit: NU School of Medicine

The NORXIN International Science and Technology Cooperation Center and Nazarbayev University School of Medicine signed a cooperation agreement to strengthen collaboration in medical education, research, and healthcare innovation.

The successful conclusion of the symposium marks a new milestone in China–Kazakhstan cooperation in artificial intelligence and healthcare innovation, laying a solid foundation for long-term collaboration in medical research, and digital healthcare. As part of its long-term commitment to advancing global AI-driven healthcare collaboration, NORXIN has continuously expanded its international engagement since participating in the opening of the Khan Tengri Innovation Hub & Nova Technology Silk Road Conference, and the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) 2025 at the invitation of the International Exchange and Cooperation Department of the China–Shanghai Cooperation Organization Technology Transfer Center. The symposium reflects this ongoing commitment and is closely aligned with the vision of the recently concluded World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC 2026) and the High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance, which emphasized responsible AI, international cooperation, and shared governance. Looking ahead, NORXIN will continue to integrate global AI governance principles with healthcare innovation and industrial practice, deepen international collaboration, accelerate the translation of AI technologies into clinical applications, and contribute to building a more open, sustainable, and responsible AI-enabled healthcare ecosystem.