Over 6bln cu m of water directed to Caspian Sea this year

Over 35 billion cubic meters of water were sent to the Caspian in the past 2.5 years. Of this, 17 billion cubic meters were directed in 2024 during flood season.

He announced the Ministry completed an inventory of industrial enterprises under the new Water Code.

He stressed enterprises must develop five-year plans for water reuse and modernization using best available technologies.

168 plans have already been prepared; all enterprises nationwide are required to follow suit.

State support has accelerated the adoption of water-saving irrigation technologies fivefold.

In Atyrau region, 9,300 hectares were irrigated last year using sprinklers and drip systems, saving 12.8 million cubic meters of water.

This year, an additional 800 hectares have adopted water-saving methods.

The Minister stated the task is to ensure rational and economical use of water resources, providing timely access where it is most needed in fields, enterprises, and households. Water is the foundation of sustainable development, food security, and public well-being. Alongside infrastructure modernization, it is vital to build a culture of responsible water use.

During the meeting, the locals suggested building a new water reservoir, exploring underground water sources, subsidizing electric power to introduce water-saving irrigation technologies and reconstructing irrigation canals.

Earlier, Director General of the Central Asia Project Office on Climate Change and Green Energy Yerlik Karazhan warned of a growing shortage of water resources and intensifying climate risks in Central Asian countries.