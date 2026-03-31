EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kazakhstan digitizes scientific infrastructure data for first time

    11:34, 31 March 2026

    Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development Zhaslan Madiyev spoke about the digitalization of scientific infrastructure data at a Government's meeting, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Kazakhstan digitizes scientific infrastructure data for first time
    Photo credit: Soltan Zheksenbekov/Qazinform News Agency

    According to him, a unified window of the National Innovation System has been implemented on the astanahub.com platform to improve the transparency and efficiency of state support measures.

    “For the first time in Kazakhstan, data on scientific infrastructure have been digitized, including information on laboratories, equipment, procurement, and research institute profiles,” Zhaslan Madiyev said.

    The minister noted that the platform already brings together more than 2,000 IT companies, over 100 industrial enterprises, and more than 900 scientific organizations and laboratories.

    In 2025, the portal attracted 1.7 million users, with total views exceeding 35 million.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the EXPO complex in Astana had been selected as the site for Kazakhstan’s first artificial intelligence university.

    Science Science and Research Digital Kazakhstan Technology IT technologies
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All