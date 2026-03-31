Kazakhstan digitizes scientific infrastructure data for first time

According to him, a unified window of the National Innovation System has been implemented on the astanahub.com platform to improve the transparency and efficiency of state support measures.

“For the first time in Kazakhstan, data on scientific infrastructure have been digitized, including information on laboratories, equipment, procurement, and research institute profiles,” Zhaslan Madiyev said.

The minister noted that the platform already brings together more than 2,000 IT companies, over 100 industrial enterprises, and more than 900 scientific organizations and laboratories.

In 2025, the portal attracted 1.7 million users, with total views exceeding 35 million.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the EXPO complex in Astana had been selected as the site for Kazakhstan’s first artificial intelligence university.