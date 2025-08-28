Over 6,000 students accommodated in hostels – Ministry of Science and Higher Education

According to Akerke Abylaikhan, Acting Chair of the Ministry's Graduate and Postgraduate Education Committee, 8,000 students need dormitory places today.

“The issue of providing students with places in dormitories remains relevant, especially in Almaty. Today, as predicted, some 8,000 students need dormitory places. But this does not mean that students are left on the street. They will be accommodated in rented hostels and hotels. 6,160 students have already been accommodated in hostels, and another 1,027 – in hotels,” she said.

She noted that students from socially vulnerable groups and first-year students are primarily accommodated in university dormitories.

She also reminded that more than 250 dormitories for 62,000 students have been built countrywide since 2018, under the public-private partnership program.

