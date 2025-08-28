Kazakhstan doubles students' monthly allowances in new academic year

Since 2020, students’ allowances have been increased nearly twice, according to her.

"From September 1, 2025, bachelor’s degree students will be paid 52,372 tenge per month. Students of pedagogical departments will receive 84,000 tenge. For master’s degree students, monthly allowances will make 117,098 tenge, and for PhD students – 262,000 tenge," she said.

This year, Kazakhstan allocated 93,232 grants for graduate and post-graduate programs.

