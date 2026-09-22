Over 60% of Kazakhstan’s electric vehicles registered in Almaty

Electric vehicles now account for 2.6% of Almaty’s passenger car fleet, nearing the 3.1% share of diesel-powered cars, which total 19,500. That translates to roughly nine EVs for every 10 diesel cars in the city.

Nationwide, Kazakhstan has 26,300 registered electric vehicles, compared with 86,400 diesel-powered passenger cars.

The share of EVs in the country’s passenger car fleet has grown steadily in recent years, from just 0.1% in August 2023 to 0.2% in 2024, 0.4% in 2025, and 0.5% in August 2026.

By contrast, the share of diesel-powered cars fell from 2% in August 2022 to 1.7% in August 2026, while gasoline remains the dominant fuel, powering 88% of Kazakhstan’s passenger cars.

The gap between diesel and electric vehicles is also narrowing in Astana, where diesel cars account for 0.9% of the passenger car fleet and EVs for 0.7%, or 3,800 and 3,000 vehicles, respectively.

Kazakhstan’s passenger car fleet also remains relatively old. As of August, 42.4% of cars were more than 20 years old, while another 26.6% had been in use for between 10 and 20 years. Overall, nearly seven in 10 passenger cars in the country are more than a decade old.

Zhambyl region has the highest share of cars over 20 years old at 63.3%, followed by Zhetysu region at 57.5% and Almaty region at 57%. Among the country’s largest cities, Astana has the lowest share at 19.3%.

Meanwhile, Kazakhstan’s first low-emission zone (LEZ) has been operating in Almaty on a trial basis since April 28, 2026, with no fines or traffic restrictions planned through the end of the year.

In addition, since September 1, the city has been conducting separate emissions inspections of gasoline-, gas-, and diesel-powered vehicles to assess their compliance with environmental standards.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan launched the CIS’s first solar-powered EV charging station in Astana.