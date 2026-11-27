He announced 10,388 election precincts will open countrywide, of which 556 will be at places of temporary stay, including military units and hospitals.

Elections at 101 election stations will start at 06:00 am., the rest of the polling stations will open their doors at 07:00 am.

Voters are to elect 3,447 deputies across 228 maslikhats (local representative bodies). Of those seats, 3,113 will be contested in single-member election districts and 334 through party lists.

As Qazinform reported earlier today, Kazakhstan completed preparations for the maslikhat elections.

Recall that snap elections of deputies to maslikhats at all levels are scheduled for November 29, 2026.

Information on how to find the number and address of a polling station is available through official election information resources.