Over 540,000 students master AI basics at universities

The AI Sana program is aimed at system-based introduction of AI in higher education and training of a new generation of specialists.

According to the Vice Minister, the AI Sana covers several key directions such as mass training of students, updating of educational programs, raising the skills of teachers and adopting intelligent solutions at universities.

30 universities throughout Kazakhstan currently offer 38 specialized AI programs, and 95 universities have integrated AI-related disciplines into their core curricula.

Notably, Kazakhstan is partnering with top global institutions to train AI specialists. An AI Center was inaugurated at Cardiff University in Kazakhstan. The Korkyt Ata Kyzylorda University cooperates with Seoul National University of Science and Technology (SeoulTech), while Satbayev University works with City University of Hong Kong. The Serikbayev East Kazakhstan Technical University develops projects on the grounds of the Lu Ban Workshop.

Similar initiatives are being developed at the Astana IT University and the International University of Information Technologies.

To note, AI assistants help Kazakh doctors detect cancer and strokes.