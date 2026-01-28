Over 5,000 media outlets registered in Kazakhstan

The Ministry noted that for Kazakhstan’s media sphere, 2025 was a period of systemic reform, institutional development, and the strengthening of professional standards.

"As of today, in Kazakhstan, there are 5,029 registered media outlets, including 306 foreign ones. In 2025 alone, 515 new media outlets were registered. Supporting domestic print media has been a key priority. Under the Law signed by the Head of State on July 18, 2025, the new Tax Code now comprises provisions for a reduced VAT rate of 10% on the turnover of domestic periodic print publications," the statement reads.

Furthermore, in 2025, the Ministry drafted laws On Amendments to Several Legislative Acts Concerning Online Platforms and Mass Media and On Amendments to the Administrative Offenses Code Concerning Online Platforms and Mass Media.

"International cooperation has also developed actively. 2025 saw major joint projects, including the completion of the 100-episode series 'Qaita oralğan Ümıt' ('Returned Hope') with Türkiye, the first Kazakh-Chinese TV series 'Ilede Kütemın' ('Waiting for You on the Ili'), and an eight-episode series titled 'Alligator' produced in partnership with the Russian Federation," the Ministry added.

Qazinform News Agency reported earlier that the TV and Radio Complex of the Kazakh President and Japan’s leading news agency Jiji Press signed a cooperation agreement as part of the official visit of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Japan.