Kazakh President’s TV and Radio Complex, Jiji Press sign cooperation agreement

The document was signed by Director of the Kazakh President’s TV and Radio Complex Raushan Kazhibayeva and President and Chief Executive Officer of Jiji Press Mr. Katsuhiko Sakai.

The agreement is aimed at deepening cooperation in the information sphere between the two countries and offers opportunities for news exchange, joint coverage of significant events, and expanding access for the broad audiences of both media organizations to timely, relevant, and reliable information.

As Raushan Kazhibayeva noted, “close cooperation between the leading media outlets of the two countries contributes to the development of cultural and humanitarian ties and brings the peoples of Kazakhstan and Japan closer together.”

In turn, the leadership of Jiji Press confirmed its interest in mutually beneficial cooperation and expressed readiness to visit Kazakhstan in the near future.

It is expected that in 2026 the sides will implement a number of joint projects aimed at promoting tourism, investment, and business potential of both countries, as well as facilitating the exchange of professional experience.

TV and Radio Complex of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan is one of the biggest media companies in Kazakhstan uniting the national Jibek Joly television channel and radio station, international channels Silk Way, Silk Way Cinema, and Silk Way Prime, the Qazinform International News Agency, and the Documentary Film Center.

Jiji Press is one of Japan’s major and most influential news agencies, operating since 1945. The agency maintains more than 20 overseas bureaus and representative offices across all prefectures of Japan.

News materials published by Jiji Press in Japanese and English serve as a primary source of timely and reliable information for a wide Japanese and international audience. Its partners include leading global news agencies such as Agence France-Presse, Reuters, Xinhua, and others.

Previously, Qazinform News Agency reported Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi made a joint statement following the talks on Thursday in Japan.