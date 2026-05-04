Over 5,000 measles cases recorded in Kazakhstan

Since the beginning of 2026, more than 5,000 measles cases have been registered.

The ministry noted that measles remains one of the most contagious airborne viral diseases. Despite the availability of an effective vaccine, the disease continues to circulate both globally and within the country. According to the World Health Organization, approximately 247,000 measles cases are expected worldwide in 2025.

Declining vaccination rate - a key risk factor

Epidemiologists link the rise in cases to several factors, including declining vaccination rates, increasing vaccine refusals, population mobility, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, during which many people missed routine immunizations.

In Kazakhstan, after a nearly sevenfold decline in cases in 2025, a new increase was observed by the end of the year.

Children most affected

Children remain the most vulnerable group: up to 83% of cases occur among those under 14, with more than 70% among children under five.

Moreover, 76.3% of cases involve unvaccinated individuals, a significant share of whom were not vaccinated due to parental refusal.

The most severe epidemiological situation is observed in Astana, Almaty, and several other regions.

Response measures

Authorities are implementing a range of measures to expand vaccination coverage, including:

routine immunization of children;

additional vaccinations for infants aged 6-11 months;

catch-up vaccinations for children aged 2-5 years;

catch-up immunizations for adolescents;

vaccination of healthcare workers without confirmed immunization status

Earlier, Health Minister Akmaral Alnazarova called on parents to get their children vaccinated to deal with rising measles cases in the country.