Kazakh Health Minister calls for increased vaccination amid rising measles cases

As a mother and a doctor, I know that keeping children safe is the number one priority for parents, said Alnazarova.

The health minister also pointed out the number of measles cases across the country is on the rise, noting that the disease can lead to severe complications such as pneumonia, nervous system damage, among others. Alnazarova noted that young children are particularly vulnerable

She said the Health Ministry has launched a number of measures, including catch-up immunization of children aged six-10 months, vaccination for those who missed their shots, enhanced preventive work. The minister noted the incidence rate is already showing signs of slowing down, while calling for collective responsibility.

Minister Alnazarova said vaccination remains the most effective way to prevent measles. “Its safety and effectiveness have been confirmed by many years of practice," she added.

Earlier, Qazinform reported last year, the measles incidence in Kazakhstan decreased 6.8 times compared to 2024, though the situation remains unstable.