    Over 500 schools to be built in Kyrgyzstan in 2025

    20:44, 10 June 2025

    This year, more than 500 schools are planned to be built throughout Kyrgyzstan, Deputy Minister of Education Nadira Dzhusupbekova told at a press conference on the results of the academic year, Kabar reports. 

    Over 500 schools to be built in Kyrgyzstan in 2025
    Photo credit: Kabar

    She said that this became possible due to the fact that 68.8 billion soms were allocated from the republican budget, which is 4.2% of the country's GDP.

    "This shows that investment in education has become a priority," the deputy minister said.

    Earlier, it was reported how many schools were opened in Kazakhstan in the 2024-2025 academic year.

