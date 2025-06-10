Over 500 schools to be built in Kyrgyzstan in 2025
20:44, 10 June 2025
This year, more than 500 schools are planned to be built throughout Kyrgyzstan, Deputy Minister of Education Nadira Dzhusupbekova told at a press conference on the results of the academic year, Kabar reports.
She said that this became possible due to the fact that 68.8 billion soms were allocated from the republican budget, which is 4.2% of the country's GDP.
"This shows that investment in education has become a priority," the deputy minister said.
