How many schools were opened in Kazakhstan in 2024-2025 academic year

The number of three-shift schools has been reduced by 3 times.

Thousands of schools in rural areas have been modernized and overhauled.

1,700 schools have opened modern robotics, chemistry, biology, physics and STEM rooms.

In line with the President’s instruction, 1,231 schools will be renovated in the nearest three years. More than half of these schools are located in rural settlements, the Ministry says.

