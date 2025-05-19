How many schools were opened in Kazakhstan in 2024-2025 academic year
09:50, 19 May 2025
257 new schools for 400,000 students have been opened across Kazakhstan in the current academic year, including under the Comfortable School national project, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Ministry of Enlightenment.
The number of three-shift schools has been reduced by 3 times.
Thousands of schools in rural areas have been modernized and overhauled.
1,700 schools have opened modern robotics, chemistry, biology, physics and STEM rooms.
In line with the President’s instruction, 1,231 schools will be renovated in the nearest three years. More than half of these schools are located in rural settlements, the Ministry says.
