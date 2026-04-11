Over 500 people take part in Taza Qazaqstan campaign in Kazakh capital

One of the largest actions took place at Industrial Park No. 1 along the Akbulak River, where more than 500 employees from 15 industrial enterprises joined together to collect household waste and tidy the riverbank and surrounding area.

The Taza Qazaqstan initiative aims to foster respect for nature, protect the environment, and improve urban spaces by uniting citizens, workplaces, and organizations around the idea of cleanliness and responsibility. Environmental campaigns under this program continue to attract growing numbers of participants across the capital.

Earlier, Kazakh President highlighted the Taza Qazaqstan campaign mission.