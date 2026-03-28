Over 500 buildings and landmarks in Kazakhstan join Earth Hour

At exactly 8:30 p.m. local time, the illuminations of buildings were turned off for one hour in homes, offices, and on streets throughout the country.

Photo credit: Ecology Ministry

Recall that Earth Hour is an annual international event organized by the World Wildlife Fund. During the event, the fund calls on people to turn off lights and household appliances for one hour as a sign of concern for the planet’s future; meanwhile, the lights on the world’s most famous buildings and monuments are turned off.

Photo credit: Ecology Ministry

Kazakhstan has joined the event for the 17th time, and this year over 500 locations across the country are participating in the campaign by symbolically turning off the illumination of buildings, such as the Akorda Presidential Palace, the Baiterek Monument, the Palace of Independence, the Hazrat Sultan Mosque, sports facilities, educational institutions, and the headquarters of industrial enterprises.

Earth Hour is the world's most massive environmental initiative. More than 2 billion people worldwide participate in it, with residents of 7,000 cities across 180 countries joining the campaign. In 2026, the international Earth Hour campaign took place for the 19th time. The aim of the campaign is to draw attention to the need for a responsible attitude toward nature and the planet’s resources.

As Qazinform reported earlier, the initiative, known as The Biggest Hour for Earth, marks the movement's 20th anniversary this year.