When will Earth Hour take place in 2026

The initiative, known as The Biggest Hour for Earth, marks the movement's 20th anniversary this year. Organizers encourage people not only to symbolically switch off their lights for one hour, but also to dedicate this time to any actions that support the planet — from adopting eco-friendly habits at home to participating in community initiatives.

The campaign was first held in 2007 in Sydney at the initiative of the World Wildlife Fund. Since then, it has become the largest global environmental movement, uniting more than 190 countries.

Over the years, participants around the world have turned off the lights of iconic buildings and landmarks to show support for environmental causes.

Organizers note that climate change and biodiversity loss remain among the most pressing challenges facing humanity, requiring collective global action.

Previously, events within the framework of Earth Hour were also held in Astana. In different years, more than 30 landmark sites in the capital, including Baiterek, the Palace of Peace and Reconciliation, and the Khazret Sultan Mosque, switched off their external lighting for one hour.