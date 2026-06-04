Over 500 families receive new homes in Turkistan

Last year, 3,564 families across Turkistan region received keys to new apartments.

Akim (governor) of Turkistan region Nuralkhan Kusherov joined the celebration and personally presented apartment keys to residents who had been waiting for housing.

Photo credit: Akimat of the Turkistan region

Congratulating the new homeowners, Kusherov said the region continues to expand access to housing in line with the priorities set by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. He noted that 3,564 apartments were allocated to people on the housing waiting list last year and that another 2,292 families are expected to receive housing this year. He added that 512 more families had become homeowners on the Day of State Symbols.

Among the new homeowners in the Zhibek Zholy residential complex are representatives of socially vulnerable groups and large families.

Photo credit: Akimat of the Turkistan region

Under amendments to Kazakhstan’s housing legislation that came into force on May 24, 2025, responsibility for registering citizens in need of housing, maintaining waiting lists and allocating housing was transferred to Otbasy Bank.

Photo credit: Akimat of the Turkistan region

The citizens who received apartment keys today became the first participants in the new system to be selected and referred through Otbasy Bank.

As it was reported, on June 4, Kazakhstan celebrates the Day of State Symbols, honoring the National Emblem, Flag, and Anthem that were officially adopted 34 years ago as key attributes of independence, sovereignty, unity, and national identity.