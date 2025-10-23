Over 4,500 trees and shrubs to be planted in Mongolia ahead of COP17

The conference, scheduled to take place in Mongolia from August 17 to 28, 2026, is expected to host around 10,000 delegates from more than 190 countries. Participants will discuss pressing environmental issues facing humanity, including desertification, land degradation, drought, and pasture management, as well as potential solutions and strategies.

In addition, marking the 80th anniversary of the United Nations, the team from the “COP17 Investment and Construction Site” LOE joined the national “Billions of Trees” National Movement, planting trees in the National Garden Park to contribute to the restoration of degraded land and combating desertification.

