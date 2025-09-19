Mongolia to host UNCCD COP17 with participation of 10,000 delegates

Hosting UNCCD COP17 in Mongolia will showcase the country’s active role in combating desertification and generate positive impacts for tourism and international cooperation. It will also provide opportunities to present Mongolia’s policies and management practices in environmental protection and climate change mitigation, while learning from the experiences of other countries. In addition, the conference will open doors to new investment and financial support for projects and programs focused on land and pasture management, as well as anti-desertification measures, thereby expanding international cooperation in the environmental sector.

The event will also create opportunities for the exchange of scientific knowledge, innovation, and the introduction of advanced technologies and best practices in Mongolia. At the same time, it will serve as a platform to promote the country’s history, culture, and traditions to international delegates, media representatives, and visitors, thereby contributing to the growth of the tourism, entertainment, and transportation sectors. Citizens will also be able to participate in volunteer, cultural, and social campaigns during the conference, creating temporary job opportunities.

Earlier, it was reported the Government of Mongolia and the Secretariat of the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) have approved the official logo of the 17th Conference of the Parties (COP17), to be held in Ulaanbaatar from August 17 to 28, 2026.