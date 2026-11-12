Over 4,400 foreigners received medical treatment in Kazakhstan in 2025

“Medical tourism has emerged as one of the promising strategic areas contributing to the competitiveness of the national healthcare system, the expansion of international cooperation and the strengthening of Kazakhstan’s position in the global medical services market,” the Prime Minister’s response reads.

Bektenov also noted that comprehensive measures are being taken to develop medical tourism in line with the President’s directive.

According to him, foreign patients show strong demand for services in cardiac surgery, oncology, transplantation, reproductive medicine, orthopedics, ophthalmology, dentistry and medical rehabilitation.

In his words, Kazakhstan is developing a unified Central Asian medical hub based on its existing modern system of high-tech medical care.

“This hub will help position Kazakhstan as a regional center for advanced medical services and innovation for neighboring countries. It is worth noting that Kazakhstan has significant potential in medical tourism, and among Central Asian countries, only Kazakhstan offers several unique medical services, including proton therapy, Gamma Knife treatment and complex cardiac surgery,” Bektenov said.

According to Bektenov, 10 medical institutions in Kazakhstan currently hold Joint Commission International (JCI) accreditation. Seven of them are located in Astana and three in Almaty.

In 2025, 4,488 foreign patients underwent medical treatment in Kazakhstan. The largest numbers were recorded in Almaty (2,685), Astana (1,396), and Shymkent (300).

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan’s first homegrown anti-cancer drug was set to enter the market in mid-2027.