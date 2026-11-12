Kazakhstan’s first homegrown anti-cancer drug set to enter market in mid-2027

According to the minister, delays in the drug’s development are linked to strict requirements for conducting clinical trials.

The first phase of clinical trials has been successfully completed, and researchers are now preparing to proceed to the second phase.

“We plan to complete the development by the middle of next year and gradually begin bringing the drug to the market,” the minister said.

It should be recalled that the first anti-cancer drug developed by Kazakh scientists successfully passed the initial two phases of clinical trials in 2024. At the time, researchers planned to complete the project within two to three years.