Over 4,000 Kazakhstani tourists stranded in UAE, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia

According to Ray, after airspace closures across the Middle East region, Kazakhstani airlines were forced to turn around and return to the country of departure.

She said that all passengers were provided with hotel accommodation for one night. After that, the Turistik kamkor fund, together with tour operators ensured that tourists with tour codes were provided with accommodation and meals using accumulated funds.

In total, we are talking about more than 3,000 people in the UAE and over 1,000 people in Qatar. There are also tourists in Mecca and Medina, who have tour codes as well. They have been provided with accommodation and are staying in hotels, said Ray.

She added the situation in Saudi Arabia, where around 200 Kazakhstani tourists are currently staying, also remains under observation. Kazakhstan continues operating air connections with the country, Ray said, noting that further developments remain uncertain.

The chairwoman highlighted that the fund has not received any requests from Kazakhstani nationals.

Earlier, Qazinform reported amid the escalating military and political situation in the Middle East, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan is ensuring round-the-clock interaction with relevant government agencies and authorities of foreign states.