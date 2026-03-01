Kazakh Foreign Ministry working on evacuation measures for nationals in escalation areas

Kazakhstan’s foreign missions in the affected countries have been switched to an enhanced operating mode, providing necessary on-site consular and legal assistance to citizens. Updated lists of nationals in the region, including those in transit zones, are being compiled. To ensure timely communication, operational messenger chats have been created, allowing citizens to receive updates, recommendations, and answers to inquiries.

Emergency hotlines have been opened at the Foreign Ministry and Kazakhstan’s missions abroad. Authorities continue to collect data on the number of Kazakh citizens staying in the escalation zone, though officials note that determining exact figures, particularly for those in transit areas, remains challenging.

Diplomatic staff, in cooperation with travel companies, are assisting citizens staying in airports and transit zones with accommodation arrangements.

Measures and possible evacuation routes are under consideration, with further clarifications to be communicated via the official resources of the Foreign Ministry and Kazakhstan’s foreign missions, and notifications through the Kaspi Travel application.

“We urge citizens to remain calm, comply with the requirements and recommendations of local authorities, avoid high-risk areas, and show understanding regarding the imposed restrictions,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

As of now, no reports have been received of Kazakh citizens injured in the affected areas.

The ministry strongly advises citizens to closely monitor official updates published on its platforms and those of Kazakhstan's foreign missions.