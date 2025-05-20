Over 4,000 businesses take on patronage of colleges in Kazakhstan

Of up to 550,000 students pursuing their study at colleges in 2024/2025, 173,000 are set to graduate, including 123,000 with trade job degrees and 27,000 under the dual education system.

It was highlighted that businesses took part in developing over 8,000 education programs as well as 10,000 students were trained under OPM contracts.

The employment rate among college students rose to 81% in 2024, rising year-over-year, said Beissembayev.

He said: “Great attention is paid to raising the prestige of trade jobs and college-business interaction under the Year of Trade Jobs”.

Over 4,000 business have so far taken on patronage of 662 colleges, a 7fold rise, said Beissembayev.

This year, Kazakhstan for the first time established the position of a career teacher. 905 high school students obtained trade job diplomas. Career counseling was conducted among 2.5 million schoolers. 104 colleges were provided with new technical equipment; eight dormitories for 2,000 places were commissioned.

As earlier reported, over 31,000 foreign students pursue education in Kazakhstan.