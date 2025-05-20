Over 31,000 foreign students pursue education in Kazakhstan

He noted that over 680,000 students are enrolled in universities across Kazakhstan during the 2024–2025 academic year. Of these, 624,500 are pursuing bachelor’s degrees, 39,200 are in master’s programs, 7,600 are doctoral students, and 8,900 are in medical residency programs.

“At this time, the number of international students in Kazakhstan has reached 31,500. For the first time, students from Asian countries outnumber those from the CIS — 17,456 from Asia compared to 12,816 from CIS countries,” said Talgat Yeshenkulov during the Government’s meeting.

This year, a total of 177,586 students are graduating in Kazakhstan, including 149,160 with bachelor's degrees, 26,093 with master's or residency qualifications, and 2,333 with PhD degrees.

As part of student employment initiatives, Kazakhstan is implementing the Zhasyl El program and student construction brigades, involving more than 30,000 students. In addition, educational and industrial internships are being organized, which will engage around 140,000 students.

Talgat Yeshenkulov also noted that during their professional practice, students carry out specific work tasks, which are recognized as part of their work experience.

As previously reported, 444 graduates from Astana are in the running for the Altyn Belgi distinction.