Over 400 Cypriot companies present in Kazakhstan

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted this during a briefing following talks with Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides in Astana.

He noted that the figure reflects the steady growth of business and investment ties between the two countries.

A Kazakhstan–Cyprus business forum is taking place in Astana, bringing together delegations from both nations’ business communities. The Head of State expressed gratitude to the Cypriot President for supporting the event.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized Kazakhstan remains committed to creating favorable conditions for foreign investors, including Cypriot companies and invited Cypriot entrepreneurs to pursue long-term investment projects in Kazakhstan.

He emphasized that the newly adopted Constitution guarantees all forms of property and fully protects investor rights.

Cypriot partners can also benefit from Kazakhstan’s Golden Visa program, which offers tax and migration advantages to entrepreneurs and specialists.

To note, Kazakhstan and Cyprus sign agreements to bolster trade and investment cooperation.