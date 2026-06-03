Kazakhstan and Cyprus sign agreements to bolster trade and investment cooperation
Kazakhstan and Cyprus signed five interdepartmental agreements aimed at the development of cooperation in digitalization, culture, education, sports and trade and investment cooperation, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The Presidents of Kazakhstan and Cyprus attended the signing ceremony.
The Kazakh AI and Digital Development Ministry and Deputy Ministry of Research, Innovations and Digital Policy of Cyprus signed a memorandum of mutual understanding on cooperation in e-government, space activities and cybersecurity.
The Kazakh Culture and Information Ministry and Deputy Culture Ministry of Cyprus signed a memorandum of mutual understanding on cultural cooperation.
The Kazakh Science and Higher Education Ministry and Education, Culture, Sports and Youth Ministry of Cyprus signed a memorandum of mutual understanding on education and science cooperation.
The Kazakh Tourism and Sports Ministry and Education, Sports and Youth Ministry of Cyprus signed a memorandum of mutual understanding on cooperation in sports.
The Kazakh Chamber of Commerce and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Cyprus signed an agreement on cooperation to strengthen investments and business prospects.
Earlier, the Head of State emphasized that Cypriot companies can expect practical support from the Kazakh Government when implementing investment projects.