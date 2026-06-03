Kazakhstan and Cyprus sign agreements to bolster trade and investment cooperation

The Presidents of Kazakhstan and Cyprus attended the signing ceremony.

The Kazakh AI and Digital Development Ministry and Deputy Ministry of Research, Innovations and Digital Policy of Cyprus signed a memorandum of mutual understanding on cooperation in e-government, space activities and cybersecurity.

Photo credit: Akorda

The Kazakh Culture and Information Ministry and Deputy Culture Ministry of Cyprus signed a memorandum of mutual understanding on cultural cooperation.

The Kazakh Science and Higher Education Ministry and Education, Culture, Sports and Youth Ministry of Cyprus signed a memorandum of mutual understanding on education and science cooperation.

Photo credit: Akorda

The Kazakh Tourism and Sports Ministry and Education, Sports and Youth Ministry of Cyprus signed a memorandum of mutual understanding on cooperation in sports.

The Kazakh Chamber of Commerce and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Cyprus signed an agreement on cooperation to strengthen investments and business prospects.

Earlier, the Head of State emphasized that Cypriot companies can expect practical support from the Kazakh Government when implementing investment projects.