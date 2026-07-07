Over 400 babies born in Kazakhstan on Capital City Day

According to the ministry, the newborns included 223 boys and 225 girls. Two sets of twins were also born on the public holiday, both in Astana.

"The largest number of births was recorded in the Turkistan region, where 67 babies were born. In Almaty, 44 babies were delivered, while 40 newborns were registered in both Shymkent and the Almaty region," the ministry said.

Healthcare professionals at maternity care facilities provide round-the-clock support to ensure the safe management of pregnancies and deliveries, as well as the necessary medical care for newborns.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had congratulated the people of Kazakhstan on Capital City Day.