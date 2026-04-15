Over 40 Kazakh doctors to receive training in Türkiye

“We attach great importance to Kazakhstan–Türkiye cooperation in the healthcare sector and highly appreciate the Turkish side’s support in providing specialized training for Kazakh medical professionals. In particular, more than 40 specialists are expected to receive training in areas such as disaster medicine, as well as emergency and urgent care. It is also important for us to expand academic exchange programs between medical universities of the two countries and to develop internship opportunities for Kazakh doctors in leading clinics in Türkiye,” the Prime Minister said.

He also highlighted positive dynamics in investment cooperation in the healthcare sector.

Projects are currently being implemented to develop oncology infrastructure, as well as pharmaceutical production based at university clinics.

“We have reviewed one of the world’s most advanced systems—the e-Nabız information platform—which has generated strong interest on our part. We are keen to study Türkiye’s experience in managing medical data and to apply it in practice,” Bektenov added.

Earlier, Olzhas Bektenov noted that the trade-economic and investment cooperation between Kazakhstan and Türkiye continues to strengthen.