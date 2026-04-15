Kazakhstan-Türkiye trade grows by 9%

He said Türkiye remains one of the key trading partners of Kazakhstan.

Last year, the commodity turnover between the two countries grew by 9 %, exports soared by more than 17%, hitting 3.9 billion US dollars. He said the two nations plan to diversify the domestic exports, shifting Kazakhstan’s export profile away from raw materials toward products with higher added value.

He emphasized the Heads of State set a task to increase trade.

The Prime Minister also highlighted that investment cooperation is one of the key drivers of bilateral relations.

Türkiye has channeled over 6 billion US dollars in investments in Kazakhstan since 2025. Currently, over 5,000 enterprises with Turkish capital operate in Kazakhstan.

The countries developed 98 joint investment projects worth 4 billion US dollars, and 50 more projects worth 3.9 billion US dollars are underway. He noted Kazakhstan is ready to offer industrial platforms and instruments for state support of joint projects.

Earlier, Olzhas Bektenov noted that the last meeting in Ankara held in 2024 contributed to the development of ties.