Over 3bn tenge to be spent on road to Bozzhyra Gorge in Mangistau region

The project client is the Karakiya district department of housing and communal services, passenger transport, and motor roads. The tender was awarded to Ak Zhol Kurylys LLP, which offered to implement the project for 2,513,222,944.4 tenge. Including value-added tax, the total contract value amounts to approximately 3.159 billion tenge.

A 13.2-kilometer road will be built to one of the region’s most popular tourist attractions. Alongside the road construction, work has begun on two visitor centers at the Bozzhyra site. One of the centers has already been completed and is set to be commissioned in the next tourist season.

“Construction is currently under way on the road leading to the Bozzhyra Gorge. The total construction period is planned at nine months, with completion expected by July 2026. Previously, access to the gorge was extremely difficult and possible only by off-road vehicles. Once the road is completed, it will become accessible by passenger cars. We believe this will have a positive impact on tourism development in the region,” said Sanat Tokenov, deputy akim of the Karakiya district.

