Over 380,000 first-graders to start school in Kazakhstan in AY 2026-2027

Around 320,000 students or 84%, have already been enrolled in schools.

Some 296,000 students will attend public schools, and around 23,000 will study at private schools.

Of those enrolled, 191,000 students will attend schools in urban areas, while 128,000 will study in rural schools.

Also, nearly 4,000 children with special educational needs have been enrolled in educational institutions.

More than 71% of future first-graders will attend Kazakh-language schools, and more than 26% will study at Russian-language schools. Meanwhile, more than 2,000 students from other ethnic groups have been enrolled in Kazakh-language classes.

The largest number of first-graders live in the Turkistan region, with more than 50,000 students, followed by the Almaty region with more than 35,000. Astana has 33,000, Almaty more than 31,000, and Shymkent more than 29,000 first-grade students.

Earlier, it was reported that eight new comfortable schools will open their doors by September 1 in Almaty.