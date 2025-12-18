Over 370 e-scooter accidents recorded in Kazakhstan since January

According to him, despite previously adopted legislative amendments, safety issues related to the use of electric scooters remain a concern. Since the start of the year, 372 accidents involving scooters have been recorded, resulting in three deaths and 385 injuries.

“This is a very important issue that is constantly discussed in society and continues to raise public concern. To date, around 29,000 citizens have been held accountable for various violations related to scooter use,” Lepekha said.

At the same time, the deputy minister noted that scooter-sharing companies providing rental services effectively bear no responsibility.

