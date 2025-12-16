Over 1,000 people saved from snow drifts in Kazakhstan

“Since the start of the winter season on November 1, 2025, a total of 1,137 people, including 129 children, have been rescued and evacuated from snow drifts. In addition, 199 vehicles have been recovered,” said Magomed Akhriev, head of a Department of the Emergency Situations, during the briefing.

He noted that to ensure a rapid response to winter emergencies, a nationwide team of over 44,000 personnel and more than 14,000 pieces of equipment has been mobilized, with responsibilities assigned to both central government agencies and local executive authorities.

“In the regions, 1,681 warming stations have been prepared. In addition, 40 roadside medical rescue points will also be used as warming shelters,” the ministry representative added.

A national operational headquarters is functioning at the Ministry of Emergency Situations’ Center for Strategic Planning and Operational Management, with similar headquarters established in all 17 regions of the country.

To assess the readiness of management bodies and civil defense forces, the nationwide command-and-staff exercise Kys-2025 was conducted in advance across all regions.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that snowfall, blizzards, and strong winds are expected to affect Kazakhstan over the next three days.