According to the Statistics Agency of Tajikistan, the country welcomed 1.73 million foreign citizens in the first nine months of the year. This is 206,800, or 13.6% more compared to the same period last year.

According to the World Tourism Organization, 1.55 million of these visitors were classified as tourists, marking a 23% increase year-on-year.

Among CIS countries, Kazakhstan ranked fourth in terms of the number of arrivals, accounting for 2.1% of all foreign visitors to Tajikistan. Uzbekistan topped the list with 842,500 arrivals (48.8%), followed by Russia with 513,100 (29.7%) and Kyrgyzstan with 150,400 (8.8%).

Overall, CIS countries accounted for 90.1% of all foreign arrivals in Tajikistan.

Among non-CIS countries, China recorded the highest number of visitors to Tajikistan, with 49,600 arrivals. It was followed by Afghanistan - 19,700, the United States - 12,800, Germany - 8,400, and Iran - 8,300.

Tajikistan currently has 192 travel companies and 225 hotels, including nine five-star and 31 four-star ones.

In addition, the country has 53 hostels and motels, 60 sanatoriums, nine holiday centres and five tourist camps.

4,560 people are employed in the tourism industry.

Earlier, it was reported that trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Tajikistan increased by 30.3% in January-October 2026, reaching nearly $1.28 billion (approximately 574.4 billion tenge).