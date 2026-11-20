According to the Statistics Agency of Tajikistan, the country's foreign trade turnover amounted to $11.79 billion in the first ten months of this year, up 35.1% compared to the same period in 2025.

Tajikistan maintains trade relations with 133 countries, including 10 CIS member states.

China remains Tajikistan’s largest trading partner. Bilateral trade turnover increased 1.5-fold over the ten-month period, reaching $3.34 billion.

Russia ranks second, with trade turnover amounting to approximately $2.1 billion in January-October 2026, up 11.4% year-on-year.

Kazakhstan rounds out the top three trading partners.