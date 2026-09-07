Over 3,600 schools shut in Japan amid heavy rain

As heavy rain lashed eastern Japan and elsewhere from the early hours of Monday, schools, including elementary, junior high and high schools as well as universities, were closed, with Chiba reporting the largest number of school closures at 894, followed by Tokyo with 739, Kanagawa with 646, Fukushima with 454 and Tochigi with 358, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, train suspensions caused by heavy rain affected more than 140,000 people in the Tokyo metropolitan area, railway operators said.

Major lines in Tokyo operated with services reduced by around 20 to 30 percent from normal levels in the early morning.

A woman in her 60s was declared dead after being found unresponsive in a submerged car at an underpass in Iwaki, Fukushima Prefecture, according to the local fire department.

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) issued Level 5 emergency landslide warnings for Niijima Village, Oshima Town and Toshima Village in the Izu Island chain south of Tokyo, the highest level of alert on the agency's scale of 1 to 5.

The JMA also issued a level 4 landslide alert for parts of Chiba and Saitama prefectures, neighboring the capital.

Weather officials said heavy rain is expected through around Thursday, mainly along the Pacific coast from western to eastern Japan.

Earlier, Japan's Environment Ministry said that it would launch a pilot project under which expert teams will help local governments tackle problems linked to wild bears,