Japan deploys researchers to protect municipalities from bear sightings

The ministry aims to strengthen the response capabilities of local governments with limited expertise and experience in bear countermeasures. It will recruit about 10 prefectural and municipal governments and examine and test response measures tailored to the challenges faced by each municipality.

Expert teams, including researchers, will be organized for each local government. Through on-site surveys, the teams will identify issues such as inadequate monitoring systems and shortcomings in evacuation guidance plans.

The ministry will then propose countermeasures, including developing response manuals for bear sightings in urban areas and removing abandoned fruit trees and other bear attractants. It plans to implement some of the proposed measures when necessary and assess their effectiveness.

The ministry will select the participating local governments in October and run the project through the end of February 2027. It will cover the project costs.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency explored the causes of bear encounters and ways to stay safe.