Over 350,000 children join national games contest in Kazakhstan

The Enlightenment Ministry said that the competition aims to foster children’s interest in traditional games and strengthen respect for the cultural heritage of the Kazakh people. Among those gathered were children from middle, senior, and pre-preschool groups, along with teachers and parents.

Competitions were held on specially prepared playgrounds decorated in national style and equipped with safety measures. Children demonstrated agility and speed in traditional games such as asyk atu, Khantalapai, togyzkumalak, takiya tartys, bes tas, archery, kokpar, and qamshy tastamaq. Some games were also presented in modern formats, including board versions.

Parents and teachers explained the educational value of these games, highlighting their benefits for health and development.

Organizers emphasized that the Khantalapai contest contributes to reviving national games, increasing children’s interest in cultural traditions, and strengthening traditional values.

Notably, a spectacular drone show celebrates Nauryz in Kazakh capital.