Spectacular drone show celebrates Nauryz in Kazakh capital

Residents and visitors of Astana enjoyed dazzling aerial compositions that highlighted Kazakhstan’s rich cultural heritage.

Photo credit: Astana akimat

The illuminated figures included a yurt, a taikazan (traditional cauldron), a bowl of shubat (fermented camel milk), a caravan with a camel, and asyk (traditional sheep knucklebones) — all symbols of nomadic culture, abundance, strength, and national identity.

Photo credit: Astana akimat

Photo credit: Astana akimat

The show also featured a three-dimensional tulip, symbolizing the awakening of nature and the arrival of spring, along with images of the sun and moon representing the spring equinox. The finale displayed the message: Nauryz kutty bolsyn! (Happy Nauryz!).

Festivities are set continue in Astana today, with food courts and fairs offering national dishes and handicrafts, workshops, and demonstrations of traditional rituals. Sports competitions in national games — kazakhsha kures (wrestling), archery, kettlebell lifting, arm wrestling, and asyk atu — will also be held, with valuable prizes for winners.