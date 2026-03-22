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    Spectacular drone show celebrates Nauryz in Kazakh capital

    09:52, 22 March 2026

    A spectacular drone show lit up the night sky over the Qazaq Eli square in Astana, turning it into a massive light stage, Qazinform News Agency cites city akimat (administration).

    Spectacular drone show celebrates Nauryz in Kazakh capital
    Photo credit: Astana akimat

    Residents and visitors of Astana enjoyed dazzling aerial compositions that highlighted Kazakhstan’s rich cultural heritage.

    Spectacular drone show celebrates Nauryz in Kazakh capital
    Photo credit: Astana akimat

    The illuminated figures included a yurt, a taikazan (traditional cauldron), a bowl of shubat (fermented camel milk), a caravan with a camel, and asyk (traditional sheep knucklebones) — all symbols of nomadic culture, abundance, strength, and national identity.

    Spectacular drone show celebrates Nauryz in Kazakh capital
    Photo credit: Astana akimat
    Spectacular drone show celebrates Nauryz in Kazakh capital
    Photo credit: Astana akimat

    The show also featured a three-dimensional tulip, symbolizing the awakening of nature and the arrival of spring, along with images of the sun and moon representing the spring equinox. The finale displayed the message: Nauryz kutty bolsyn! (Happy Nauryz!).

    Festivities are set continue in Astana today, with food courts and fairs offering national dishes and handicrafts, workshops, and demonstrations of traditional rituals. Sports competitions in national games — kazakhsha kures (wrestling), archery, kettlebell lifting, arm wrestling, and asyk atu — will also be held, with valuable prizes for winners.

    Nauryz Astana Culture Kazakhstan Holidays Society
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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