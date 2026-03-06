Over 35,000 foreign students study in Kazakhstan

According to the Committee of Higher and Postgraduate Education, a total of 35,075 foreign students from 88 countries are currently studying at 99 universities across Kazakhstan.

Most students come from CIS countries, totaling 17,182, followed by 16,782 students from Asian countries. India ranks first by number of students, with 9,959 enrolled. Turkmenistan also shows significant growth with 9,089 students, followed by China with 3,367. Other leading countries include Uzbekistan with 4,136 students, Russia with 2,426, Mongolia with 1,712, and Pakistan with 1,004.

International students most often choose Kazakhstan’s leading universities, including Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, Asfendiyarov Kazakh National Medical University, and L.N. Gumilyov Eurasian National University.

In terms of fields of study, the most popular programs include healthcare and social welfare, education sciences, business, management and law, engineering, manufacturing and construction, as well as information and communication technologies.

