Kazakhstan to accept first 100 Palestinian students in 2026

According to the ministry, the same number of grants will be provided annually over the next five years - a total of 500 places.

The grants will be provided under the Scholarship Program for Foreign Citizens and Ethnic Kazakhs without Kazakhstani Citizenship.

550 grants are allocated every year under this program. Last year, 490 grants were allocated for bachelor’s degree programs, 50 – for master’s degree, and 10 – for doctoral degree.

The list of universities and educational programs will be compiled based on the educational institutions’ requests.

Applications are accepted online from March 30 through May 31.

As Qazinform reported, President Tokayev affirmed the nation's commitment to joining efforts aimed at the stabilization and reconstruction of Gaza. Speaking at the first meeting of the Gaza Board of Peace, Tokayev said that Kazakhstan planned to allocate more than 500 educational grants to Palestinian students to study within a five-year period.