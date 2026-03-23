Over 33.8 mln iftar meals served at Two Holy Mosques during Ramadan

The iftar distribution operations were carried out under an integrated service system overseen by the General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque, with organized locations and health standards to ensure smooth and safe distribution for worshippers and Umrah performers, particularly during peak periods before the Maghrib prayer.

These efforts demonstrate effective coordination in crowd management and operational services, enhancing the quality of services at the two holy mosques in line with Saudi Vision 2030.

Earlier Qazinform reported, the first day of Ramadan in Kazakhstan fell on February 19.