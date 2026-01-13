First day of Ramadan in Kazakhstan falls on February 19

The night of Laylat al-Qadr will fall on the night of March 16 to March 17.

Eid al-Fitr, known as Oraza Ait, will be celebrated on March 20, while Eid al-Adha or Kurban Ait will be observed between May 27 and 29.

Fatwa experts warn that exact days of religious holidays may be observed one day earlier or later depending on the sighting of the new moon.

Last year the first day of Ramadan in Kazakhstan fell on March 1.