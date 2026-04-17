Over 32,000 Kazakhstanis in 10 villages to get access to natural gas

The country’s gasification rate is expected to reach 64.3% this year, up from 62.4% in 2025. 40 gasification projects are being developed countrywide. Once commissioned, over 32,000 people in 10 rural settlements will have access to natural gas in Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Karaganda, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Turkistan, Ulytau and Zhetysu regions.

The construction of the first phase of the second string of the Beineu-Bozoi-Shymkent gas pipeline is underway. The line pipe construction with a capacity of 10 billion cubic meters of gas per year will be commissioned by the year-end.