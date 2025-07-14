Gasification of population in Kazakhstan hits 62.4%, QazaqGaz

The latter reported on the results of the company’s activities.

He said the level of gasification of the population reached 62.4% countrywide. For the past three years, it provided over 1.7 million people with access to piped gas.

He also reported on the completion of the construction of a line section of the Taldykorgan-Usharal pipeline to provide 66 rural settlements in Zhetsyu region with gas. Zharkeshov added that construction of the second string of the Beineu-Bozoi-Shymkent main gas pipe and a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) processing plant at Kashagan has begun.

He stressed one of the key achievements was the increase in the volume of Russian gas transit through Kazakhstan to Uzbekistan.

Following the talks, the Head of State set specific tasks regarding preparations for the next heating season and strengthening the country’s gas potential.