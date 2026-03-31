Over 3,200 Kazakh farmers receive funding for spring fieldwork

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, the final interest rate for agricultural producers stands at 5% per annum.

“To date, a pool of 3,963 agricultural producers has been formed, totaling 556 billion tenge. Of these, 3,287 applications have been financed for 334 billion tenge, covering more than 4 million hectares of sown area. At the same time, a loan guarantee mechanism is being implemented through the Damu Fund, covering up to 85% of the loan amount. So far, 753 guarantees have been issued for loans totaling 148 billion tenge,” the statement said.

The ministry noted that the early launch of financing enables farmers to prepare in advance for the 2026 planting campaign, with funds used to purchase fuel and lubricants at favorable prices, acquire mineral fertilizers, repair agricultural machinery, and build up necessary seed reserves.

“Preferential financing is available both for the preparation and conduct of spring fieldwork, as well as for the harvesting campaign and to cover seasonal expenses. Funds are provided through the branch network of the Agrarian Credit Corporation and partner financial institutions across the country, including second-tier banks, social-entrepreneurial corporations, credit partnerships, regional investment centers, and microfinance organizations,” the ministry added.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstan boosts grain and flour exports to nearly 9 million tons.