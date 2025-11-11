Over 31,000 students to develop professional skills in specialized school classes — Kazakh Ministry of Education

These classes are designed to offer early career guidance, build practical skills, and spark students’ interest in technical and vocational professions.

Schools across the country are introducing specialized classes in a range of fields, including engineering and technology, information and communication technologies, agriculture and ecology, transport and logistics, services, arts and culture, medicine, and social care.

“The specialized classes are designed for students in grades 9–11 and help address regional workforce needs by encouraging interest in in-demand professions. The main goal of the project is to prepare students for professional education and successful integration into the labor market,” the ministry noted.

Regional universities, colleges, and employers are actively participating in the program, helping to design the curriculum and offer students practical, hands-on training opportunities.

The ministry noted that the focus of these classes can be adjusted twice during the academic year, enabling schools to respond flexibly to labor market needs and the changing interests of students.

